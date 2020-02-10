|
|
Amie Marie Hadder
Palm Harbor - Amie Marie Hadder, 41, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Amie was a native of Pace, FL, where she was a graduate of Pace High School. She played collegiate softball at Tallahassee Community College for two years and then earned Bachelor's Degrees in Finance and Real Estate at Florida State University.
Following graduation, Amie moved to Clearwater, FL, to start her career in the commercial mortgage banking industry as an Investment Analyst at MunieMae Midland. Though the company changed names multiple times, Amie remained with the same group until she retired in 2018 as a Vice President/Senior Underwriter with Jones Lang LaSalle.
Amie is survived by her parents, Steve and Marsha Hadder of Tallahassee, FL; a brother, Travis and sister-in-law, Melanie, and two special nieces, Grace and Landry of Pace, FL; Grandfathers James Blackwell of Pace, FL and Bill Bradshaw of Holt, FL; Grandmother Glennie Hadder of Pensacola, FL; Uncles Larry (Dayle) Blackwell of Navarre, FL, Bobby Blackwell of Pace, FL and Jay (Susan) Hadder of Milton, FL; Aunts Cindy (Joel) Melton of Pace, Toni Hadder of Pace, FL, Jeanan Bradshaw of Holt, FL; and numerous cousins whom she dearly loved.
Amie was preceded in death by her maternal Grandmother, Faye Blackwell; paternal Grandmother, Jean Bradshaw; paternal Grandfather, Jim Hadder; a very special Aunt, Connie "CeCe" Eller; and a very special Uncle, William "Bill" Hadder.
Amie had three life-long friends, Katrina Guy Hinson, Mallory Hubbard and Meredith Nettles; as well as, two very special families in her life, the Hinson Family: Katrina, Jessee, Jordan, Madyson and Rylee, and the Hubbard Family: Glenn, Brenda, Mallory, Brad, Ali, Garion and Lacey. She also had countless friends, colleagues and neighbors that made her life in Palm Harbor so full.
Memorial Service for Amie Hadder will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace, FL, with Reverend Clain Roberts and Mark Lott officiating. Family will receive friends at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held in Clearwater, FL on March 27th or 28th for those unable to make it to the service in Pace, FL.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Peter Forsyth, Nurse Anita Davis, P.A. Brittany Evernden and their Neuro Oncology team for their incredible care and support, as well as Dr. Chetasi Talati and the Hematology/Oncology team at Moffitt Cancer Center.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Moffit Cancer Center Foundation. Donations should be designated to Dr. Peter Forsyth, Chair of the Neuro Oncology Program, for neuro oncology research. Donations can be made by mailing a check to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-FOUND, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or online at Moffitt.org/Donate. Please include the following information with the donation: Amie Hadder/Dr. Peter Forsyth, Designation - Neuro Oncology Research.
Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020