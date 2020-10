Amos E. "Bud" HillGuntersville, AL - Amos E. "Bud" HillNovember 21, 1949 - October 6, 2020Amos E. "Bud" Hill, 70, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman and lived to fish and hunt. Bud served honorably in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was retired from US Civil Service.Bud is preceded in death by his father, J.C. Hill; mother, Frances Marcena Avery and his sister, Mary Frances Parker and her husband Lewis.He is survived by his brothers Mark Avery (Penny) and Matthew Avery (Kathy) and numerous nephews/nieces and great nephews/nieces.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North beginning at 11am with Pastor Bill Flanagan officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Forest United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 10 - 11am prior to services.Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Hwy. 29, Cantonment, FL is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com