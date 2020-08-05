1/1
and Fletcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share and's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr & Mrs Fletcher

Pensacola - Mr. Marshall L. and Frances M. Fletcher, both went home to be with the Lord, within two days of each other.

Mrs. Frances M. Fletcher, age 79, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Frances was born in Springfield, IL to the late John and Sarah Rogers. In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Bryant. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved playing bridge, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of Gulf Breeze United Women's Methodist Group.

Mr. Marshall L. Fletcher, age 79, went home to join his wife with the Lord, Saturday, July 25, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Marshall was born in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Wallace and Emma Lee Duigiud Powell. In addition to his parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his loving wife Frances. Marshall proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he retired as a Physicians Assistant with the rank of Captain. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved playing golf and spending time with his family.

Both he and Frances were members of Gulf Breeze Methodist Church for more than 30 years. They will be missed dearly by many. Shared survivors left to cherish their memories include, a son, John Fletcher, of Pensacola, FL; a daughter, LeaAnn Fletcher Hicks, of Gulf Breeze, FL; their granddaughter, Sarah E. Hicks, Gulf Breeze, FL.; Frances' sister, Judy (John) Rogers Keen, of Scottsville, KY; Marshalls sisters, Mary Helen Fletcher, Hopkinsville, KY, and Bettye Fletcher-Corum, of Chino, CA. The family will be holding a private service to celebrate their lives. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the Fletcher's name to St-Jude Children's Hospital ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to the United Way, Covid Relief Fund at www.uwwf.org/covid19fund

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Walker and all of the staff on the Covid floor for their loving care of Frances during her illness. They would also like to thank Dr. Joe at West Florida Hospital and all the staff, Dr. Wray, the ICU staff and the Covid floor staff for the loving care shown to Marshall during his illness. Harper-Morris is honored to serve the Fletcher family, those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved