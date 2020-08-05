and Fletcher

Mr & Mrs Fletcher
Pensacola - Mr. Marshall L. and Frances M. Fletcher, both went home to be with the Lord, within two days of each other.
Mrs. Frances M. Fletcher, age 79, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Frances was born in Springfield, IL to the late John and Sarah Rogers. In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Bryant. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved playing bridge, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of Gulf Breeze United Women's Methodist Group.
Mr. Marshall L. Fletcher, age 79, went home to join his wife with the Lord, Saturday, July 25, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Marshall was born in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Wallace and Emma Lee Duigiud Powell. In addition to his parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his loving wife Frances. Marshall proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he retired as a Physicians Assistant with the rank of Captain. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved playing golf and spending time with his family.
Both he and Frances were members of Gulf Breeze Methodist Church for more than 30 years. They will be missed dearly by many. Shared survivors left to cherish their memories include, a son, John Fletcher, of Pensacola, FL; a daughter, LeaAnn Fletcher Hicks, of Gulf Breeze, FL; their granddaughter, Sarah E. Hicks, Gulf Breeze, FL.; Frances' sister, Judy (John) Rogers Keen, of Scottsville, KY; Marshalls sisters, Mary Helen Fletcher, Hopkinsville, KY, and Bettye Fletcher-Corum, of Chino, CA. The family will be holding a private service to celebrate their lives. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the Fletcher's name to St-Jude Children's Hospital ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to the United Way, Covid Relief Fund at www.uwwf.org/covid19fund
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Walker and all of the staff on the Covid floor for their loving care of Frances during her illness. They would also like to thank Dr. Joe at West Florida Hospital and all the staff, Dr. Wray, the ICU staff and the Covid floor staff for the loving care shown to Marshall during his illness. Harper-Morris is honored to serve the Fletcher family, those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com