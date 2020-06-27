Andrea Bosso "Andie" Gentry
1970 - 2020
Andrea "Andie" Bosso Gentry

Pensacola - Andrea "Andie" Bosso Gentry, 49, of Pensacola passed away June 23, 2020. She was born December 8, 1970 to Michael and Margaret Bosso.

She was a dedicated FSU fan, who tried not to miss a game that was aired. Andie loved cooking and would have parties for any reason for friends and family to get together. She never met a stranger.

Andie enjoyed fishing, camping, especially going to the beach to layout, relax and tan.

She loved talking about her daughter, Alex; her grandparents, Paw-Paw and Fammy, Demon and Lala; uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins and her brother, Anthony.

She loved spending as much time all the time she could with Adriana; daughter of her brother, Michael (dec.).

Andie will be missed by all especially by Mike and Mogie.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service begins at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3295 Barrancas Avenue, Pensacola, FL.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your church or charity of your choice.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
