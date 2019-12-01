|
|
Andree Couture (Cross) Schroeder
The Villages - Andree Couture (Cross) Schroeder, 83, passed away on November 29, 2019 at The Villages Hospice House under the loving care of her family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Andree was born on July 27, 1936 in the Bronx, New York to her parents Jules George Couture and Dorothy (McKinney) Couture. She was of the Christian faith and had moved to The Villages in 2008 from Venice, Florida. She was a Professional Artist who was known for her work as a potter, sculptor and fused glass artist. She was an accomplished artist and was well known for her works in clay. She was recognized through numerous awards and having work placed in many well-known public collections. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Kent to many different places. Andree also enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 20 years: Kent Lester Schroeder of The Villages, FL; sons: James Richard Cross of Milton, FL, Terry A. Cross and his wife Mary of Gainesville, FL and David K. Schroeder of Andover, MA; daughters: Kimli Cross and her husband Alan Kramer of Falls Church, VA, Deborah Schroeder of Andover, MA and Jennifer Poore of North Andover, MA; a brother: Richard George Couture of Pace, FL; a sister: Lisette French of Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice in loving memory of Mrs. Andree Couture Schroeder. Online condolences may be shared by Visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks, Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019