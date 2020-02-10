|
Andrew Lincoln Creed
Pensacola - Andrew Lincoln Creed, CDR, USN (Retired) entered eternal life February 5, 2020, at his home in Pensacola, Florida. He was born in Chelsea, MA in January 1944, to Capt. and Mrs. Donald Lincoln Creed, USN, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA. in 1963. After enlisting in the Naval Reserve as a Machinist's Mate, he graduated from Gordon Military College and the University of Tennessee in 1968.
Andy became an Aviation Officer Candidate in the AVROC Program and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1970. After serving at NAVFAC, Naval Station Bermuda, he flew for 22 years as a P-3 pilot in VP-26 and VP-16 deploying to all points of the globe. He was the Officer Programs Officer of Area Eight, San Francisco, before attending the Naval War College in Newport, RI. He then served on the ComPat Wing 11 Staff Jacksonville and was Air Operations Officer at Patuxent River MD, Naval Air Station.
He was the consummate mechanic and Mr. Fix-it. There was nothing he could not decipher, or repair from rebuilding engines and transmissions to assist ting a neighbor in building a single engine Falco in his garage.
Retiring in 1990 to Pensacola after 27 years of service in the United States Navy, Andy became an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, Tiger Bay Club, and other civic and social organizations.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lynda Grace Futch, and sons Andrew Lincoln Creed III, ( Melissa Ann), Marietta, GA, John Bonner Creed, Spokane, WA, and daughter, Caroline Carlisle Tidwell, ( Alan ) Atlanta, GA, as well as five grandchildren, Alex, Catherine, Abbie, Aiden and Merle. He is also survived by brothers, Donald L.Creed, (Diane) and Gordon S. Creed, (Irene), a sister, Laura Creed Gordon, (Brad) as well as nieces. Amanda Lockhart, Brianna Creed, Marina Dybinski, Samantha Strickland, Marie, Bores, and Michelle Tanner.
Internment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, at 10 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020, followed by a Memorial Service at Christ Episcopal Church, Wright and Palafox, at 11:30 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Hoffman, the Rev. Walter Kindergan, and the Rev. Katie Gillett, officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel at 9:15am to go in procession to the cemetery.
