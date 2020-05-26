|
Andrew "Andy" W. Anderson, Jr.
Pensacola - Andrew "Andy" W. Anderson, Jr., 89, longtime resident of Pensacola passed away at home after a short battle with cancer on May 25, 2020.
He was born in 1930 in Freeport Nassau, New York. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. Andy then moved to Pensacola where he met his future wife, Fay.
Andy retired from Cudahy Packing Co. as office manager after 30 years. He and Fay loved to travel in their camper and made many friends along the way. He was also a daily walker at Cordova Mall. His loving wife, Donna Fay (Williams) Anderson, precedes Andy in death.
Family and friends will lovingly miss Andy. A special thank you to his caregivers, Maxine Waters and Judy Maidment and Covenant Home Health Care.
Family and friends visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2020