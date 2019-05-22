Angela Michelle Simone



Navarre - Angela Michelle Simone was born on August 30, 1963 to John and Ann Simone of Pensacola, FL and went home to be with the Lord suddenly on May 9, 2019 after conquering Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis since age four. She is survived by her mother; her brother, Jon Simone (Michele); her two nieces, Summer and Shelby Simone; her nephew, Jack Simone; aunts, Joyce Blakemore, Ripley, TN and Marilyn Hendrix, Jackson, TN and her three cousins, Mark Hendrix, Scott Hendrix and Shan Whiston.



"Angie", as she was known to many, graduated from Pine Forest High School, Pensacola, FL and received her accounting degree from University of West Florida, Pensacola. She was employed at Defense Finance and Accounting Services, NAS, and Saufley Field, Pensacola for 23 years. Angie was a kind, generous and helpful person and will be greatly missed. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Angie was a member of Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL. In recent years, she and her mother moved to Navarre, FL.



Visitation will be on May 26 at 1 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Stan Lewis will be officiating. A graveside service will follow in Bayview Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jack Simone, Mark Hendrix, Scott Hendrix, Ron Nagy, Ray Davis.Donations can be made to the and www.WeekendFoodProgram.org. Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary