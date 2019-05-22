Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Simone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Michelle Simone


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Michelle Simone Obituary
Angela Michelle Simone

Navarre - Angela Michelle Simone was born on August 30, 1963 to John and Ann Simone of Pensacola, FL and went home to be with the Lord suddenly on May 9, 2019 after conquering Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis since age four. She is survived by her mother; her brother, Jon Simone (Michele); her two nieces, Summer and Shelby Simone; her nephew, Jack Simone; aunts, Joyce Blakemore, Ripley, TN and Marilyn Hendrix, Jackson, TN and her three cousins, Mark Hendrix, Scott Hendrix and Shan Whiston.

"Angie", as she was known to many, graduated from Pine Forest High School, Pensacola, FL and received her accounting degree from University of West Florida, Pensacola. She was employed at Defense Finance and Accounting Services, NAS, and Saufley Field, Pensacola for 23 years. Angie was a kind, generous and helpful person and will be greatly missed. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Angie was a member of Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL. In recent years, she and her mother moved to Navarre, FL.

Visitation will be on May 26 at 1 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Stan Lewis will be officiating. A graveside service will follow in Bayview Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jack Simone, Mark Hendrix, Scott Hendrix, Ron Nagy, Ray Davis.Donations can be made to the and www.WeekendFoodProgram.org. Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now