|
|
Angeles "DJ" De Jesus
Milton - Angeles "DJ" Macalinao De Jesus of Milton, FL passed away at his home on Saturday April 11, 2020. He was born to David de Jesus and Rosa Macalinao de Jesus in Balanga City, Bataan, Philippines.
Angeles came from a musical family. As a teenager, he played the trombone and bass alongside his cousins and siblings for a local marching band that was owned by his grandfather and conducted by his father. If you were ever in a car ride with DJ, you would often hear him humming the bass part of his favorite songs. Angeles had a love for music and some of his favorite compositions include Sousa's marches, the William Tell Overture, and many classic polka tunes. As the oldest of six children, Angeles was innately responsible and dutiful. In 1961, he joined the US Navy in what would become a 29-year Naval career. As he served his country, he relentlessly worked up the ranks to retire as a Master Chief Petty Officer in 1990 from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, FL.
Angeles was an active retiree. He continued to work, gaining employment at Locklin Tech, then later at Home Depot, just to stay busy. DJ was a staple amongst the Milton community as was evident by his active involvement and numerous contributions. Through the years, he was a member of the Milton High School Quarterback Club, Knights of Columbus, Filipino American Club, the Masons, and was a devout parishioner at St. Rose of Lima. You would often see him volunteering at his church or working concessions at a Milton Panthers football game, always with a smile.
Angeles represented security, dependability, and consistency for his family. He kept his affairs in order and did not leave any loose ends. As his company, DJ made sure you were taken care of and well fed. If ever you were in need of help, he showed up when it counted the most.
Much of DJ's time was spent hanging out with his son David or visiting his grandchildren. He was at almost every volleyball, baseball, football, basketball, and soccer game, as well as dance recitals, piano lessons and band performances. The walls in his home are decorated with dozens of photos of his grandchildren. They are his heart and soul.
Angeles is survived by six children: Angelita de Jesus (Ismael) Imbat, Bernadette de Jesus Batac, Anthony (Victoria) de Jesus, Rhonda de Jesus (Brett LeBlanc), David (Christian) De Jesus, and Melinda De Jesus (Julio Vargas). He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A small ceremony for close family will take place at the National Cremation and Burial Society in Milton, Florida on Saturday, April 18 at 10:00AM. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral services will be streamed live on the National Cremation and Burial Society's Facebook page. Burial Services will occur on Monday, April 20 at 10:00AM at the Barrancas National Cemetery. Military honors and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Rose of Lima Church in Milton, Florida in DJ's memory.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020