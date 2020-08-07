Angelina Bellanova Engel



1918-2020



Angelina Bellanova Engel passed away, Sunday evening August 2, 2020, at her home.



She was born December 26, 1918 to Rocco and Carmella Cacace Bellanova, Italian immigrants, in Pensacola, Florida. Angie was the 5th child of 7 siblings and attended Saint Michael's Catholic School, Mobile Cathedral School and Bishop Toolen High School.



Angie married Joseph C. Engel, a Navy Pilot, February 6, 1937 at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Together they raised four sons, Joseph Jr, Raymond, Michael and Stephen while stationed in Hawaii, Europe and the United States during their 30 years of service to our country. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and committed to her family and Catholic faith. In 2009, Angie and Joe celebrated 72 years of marriage in a ceremony at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



Angie was active in Women's Sodality, Saint John the Evangelist, Warrington; The Council of Catholic Women, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Pensacola; PTA of Catholic High School, Navy Officer's Wives Club, The Silver Eagles Association, The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.



Known for her charitable contributions to many religious organizations supporting education and the poor. She was a leader in the Diocesan Women's Burse Club (education of future priests) for 30 years.



She was an outstanding cook with specialties in Italian and Seafood dishes. Her hobbies included golfing, sailing, dancing, playing cards and helping others. Angie was also the Family's Prayer Warrior, praying for their concerns and issues.



She is survived by her three sons, Raymond P. Engel, Michael L. (Lisa) Engel and Stephen H. (Linnette) Engel. Her grandchildren, Deborah Barket, JC Engel III, Brandy Engel, Jonathon (Dwana) Engel, Susan (Christopher) Guidry, Mark (Rana) Engel, Matthew (Jennifer) Engel, April Engel, Lindsey Engel and Adam (Lisa) Engel. Her great-grandchildren, Haley Barket, Taylor Guidry, Rocco Guidry, Olivia Engel, Mason Engel, Kaiya Engel, Riley Engel, Adeline Engel, Kayden Engel, Evelyn Engel and Eleanor Engel. She was preceded in death by her parents Rocco and Carmella, husband Joseph Sr., son Joseph Jr., four sisters Jane, Marie, Anna, Phil and two brothers Lorenzo and Michael.



The celebration of her life with The Mass of the Resurrection was held on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was attended by her immediate family. Burial was at Barrancas National Cemetery.



A memorial donation can be made to the Diocesan Burse Club or Covenant Care Hospice in remembrance of Angelina Bellanova Engel at the following addresses:



Diocesan Burse Club, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola FL 32507. Covenant Care Hospice, 5041 North 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504.









