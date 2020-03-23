Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Angelo Leano de la cruz

Milton - Angelo Leano de la Cruz sadly passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Milton, FL at the age of 79. He was born in Cavite City, Philippines on October 1, 1940 to Donato de la Cruz and Heminia Leano de la Cruz. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18. He was stationed at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, FL where he met and married Marie Raughton de la Cruz. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

After his military service, he settled down in Oakland, CA then ultimately moved to Milton, FL. Angelo was an avid researcher of many various topics and was a jack of all trades. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and delved into many money making ventures over his lifetime. He was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic and an avid tennis player and lifelong collector of muscle cars.

Angelo is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Marie Raughton de la Cruz; children: Rosemary de la Cruz, Michael de la Cruz, Sandra Fitzsimons and Christopher de la Cruz; five grandchildren; as well as his brothers, Renato and Ed de la Cruz; sister, Marilou de la Cruz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alex and Dan de la Cruz.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home 419 Yoakum Court, Pensacola. He will be buried at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
