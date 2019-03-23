Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Angie Reece
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
Pensacola - Angie Moore Reece, age 73, passed away peacefully March 21,2019 in Pensacola, FL.

Angie grew up in Clarksville, TN. She was the middle of five children. She graduated from Austin Peay State University, married and raised two daughters. Angie loved arts and crafts, travel, the beach and especially her grandchildren.

Angie is survived by her two daughters, Cindy and Jennifer; two sons-in-law; four grandchildren; two brothers and several loved ones

A Celebration of life service will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Rev. Stuart Worth, Rev. Ashley Meyer and Rev. David Morris.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wesley Foundation.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
