Ann Barnes
Ann Barnes

Pensacola - Mrs. Ann Barnes, 95, of Pensacola passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Ann who liked to be called Mommy Ann by her children and other family and was fondly called Ms. Ann by many of her friends, was born May 1, 1925 in Bradley, Alabama. As an adult she lived much of her life in Cantonment, Fl.

She was a devoted wife and mother to her blended family.

She was a member of the Cantonment Community of Christ Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Calvin) Barnes; Her parents - Houston and America Spence; two brothers - Johnnie (Hubert) Spence and L.D. Spence and grandson - Andrew Forrester.

She is survived by her children: Son - David Forrester of Pensacola; two step-daughters - Ingrid B. Capps of Cantonment, Fl and Florence Webb of Willow Spring, NC and one step-son - Paul Barnes of Cantonment, Fl. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie Phillips of Ft. Walton, FL; four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 with visitation at 9:30 AM and memorial service at 10:30 AM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Diane Ward officiating.

Pensacola Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
