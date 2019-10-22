|
Ann Marie Matthews Little
Pensacola, FL - Ann Marie Matthews Little, 86, of Pensacola, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. The widow of James "Duke" Little and daughter of Marie and Raymond Robidoux.
Ann was born in Pensacola, FL July 24, 1933 where she attended schools and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1951. She received a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education (Social Studies) from Florida State University. She taught American History at Woodham and Pensacola High Schools. During her teaching careers she trained fourteen teacher interns from the University of West Florida. She was President of the Council of Social Studies, Secretary of the Florida Council of Social Studies and a professional reviewer for the Florida Department of Education. She was also the author of The President At Work, published by the Chicago Press.
Ann was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and Kappa Alpha Theta Social Society, Pensacola Yacht Club, Little Theater Guild, Pensacola Heritage Society, Pensacola Art Museum and many Mardi Gras organizations. She traveled extensively in the United States, Eastern and Western Europe including Russia, Egypt, the South Pacific including China and Australia. She sailed across the Atlantic to England on the QE II and returned to the US on the Concorde, as well as throughout the Pacific, Atlantic and Caribbean.
Ann loved her life in Pensacola, especially her friends and family including her sons; Dr. Richard Matthews M.D. and his wife Cathi Bruner Matthews of Pensacola, Captain Craig Matthews and his wife Tina Fitch Matthews of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren Spencer, Valerie, Kendall, Sean and Cody Matthews; three great grandchildren, Adelyn, Rowan and McKenzi.
Visitation will be 10:30am - 11:30am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. A funeral cortege will depart at 11:30am for Barrancas National Cemetery, where a Graveside Service will begin at 12noon, with Rev. David Morris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Covenant Hospice Memory Care, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019