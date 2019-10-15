|
Ann R. Estes
Cantonment - Ann R. Estes died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 14, 2019. She was the 2nd of 8 children born to Charles and Virginia Richey. Ann met Bill at a Youth for Christ Rally, dated for a while and then married on July 25, 1959. They had 2 daughters, eventually 2 sons-in-law and 5 grandchildren. Ann graduated from the University of Florida and worked for the State of Florida as a Public Assistant Specialist for 28 years. She successfully battled leukemia with a bone marrow transplant in 1995. Ann loved children and served as a Sunday school teacher and VBS teacher for preschoolers for 40 years. She trained preschool workers for other Baptist Churches. She was very much loved for her sweet spirit, great sense of humor, and beautiful smile.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles W. Richey; brother-in-law, Clayton Wood; and sister-in-law, Kay Richey.
Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. William C. Estes; daughters, Pamela (Dave) Estes Levan and Rachel (Matt) Estes Johnson; grandchildren, Kathryn (Adam) Levan Clark, Christopher Levan, Anna Johnson, Jonathon Levan, and Grace Johnson; siblings, Marion Richey Wood, Gail (Fred) Richey Knox, Jean Richey, Mike Richey, Sue (David) Richey Mahan, and Lynn (Mark) Richey Nickerson; aunt, Dorothy Deckner Barton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church Main Campus with Dr. Ted Traylor and Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant Hospice or "A Future of Hope" through Ensley First Baptist Church, 50 West Johnson Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32534.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019