Anna Arlona Smith Clark
Pace - Anna Arlona Smith Clark, 78, of Pace, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lake City Medical Center in Florida.
The celebration of her life will be at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18 at Smithtown Baptist Church in Eight Mile, Alabama with WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME OF BREWTON, ALABAMA DIRECTING.
Ann was born in Eight Mile on June 24, 1941 to William Perry Smith and Janie Merdith Smith. She graduated from Citronelle High School and then continued her education at Livingston State College earning a BA in English and later a Master's degree from Jacksonville University.
In 1962, she married Travis Eugene Clark, and together they had three children, Gina Long (Bo), Stacey Clem (Ted), and Meredith Record (Mike).
She loved God and His word, loved her husband and family fiercely, and treasured all the beautiful things God has given us to enjoy - flowers, music, artistic pursuits, and the beauty of the written word.
She is survived by her husband, her three daughters and their husbands, five grandchildren - Annalise Clem Walker (Aaron), Alaina & Andrew Clem, Evan & Emma Record, and one great-grandson, David Dawson Walker.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the March of Dimes in honor of the support Ann received during her childhood battle with polio. Flowers are also welcome.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020