Anna Keppel Wiggins
Pensacola - Anna Keppel Wiggins, age 90, passed away October 27,2019. She was born in McKees Rocks, PA on October 4, 1929 and was the youngest of five children of the late Frank and Mary Keppel. She graduated from J. M. Tate High school in 1947. Anna married the love of her life, Edward Murray Wiggins on June 9, 1950. They were blessed with 67 wonderful years of marriage. She was a
secretary for Gulf Coast Distributing Company until having children. Anna, then, turned her time and focus to keeping a loving home for her family. When her children were grown, she returned to work for the school board as a teachers aide tor 17 years. Anna's family was so important to her. She cherished the time she spent with her family and loved doing special things for them. She loved going to the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love and devotion will be greatly missed. Her friends describe her as loving and caring, going out of her way to do for others. She was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Joyful Noise Singers and the Women's Study Group. She could often be seen on the stage with St. Mary's Productions. She loved to crochet, giving baby blankets to the Alpha Center. Working in her yard and doing crossword puzzles kept her busy. A favorite hobby was to attend Arts and Craft shows. lf she knew about it, she was there.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Donna Sabo, her son, Donald (Pam) Wiggins, grandsons, Andrew (Rachel) Sabo, Bradley (Christina) Wiggins, granddaughter, Kelly (Jeff) Plowman, great-grandchildren, Callie, Tucker, Bennett and Hazel Sabo, Eva Wiggins, Eli, Lucas and Colin Plowman.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Sunday, November 3 ,2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Eugene Pathe as celebrant. Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
