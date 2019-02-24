|
|
Anna Krohn
Panama City Beach - Anna Elizabeth Krohn passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts on June 16, 1930 and was one of eight siblings. In 1954, she married Edward Francis Krohn and moved to California. After six years, she and her husband moved to Pensacola, Florida where they raised their family. While bringing up eight children, Anna completed her bachelor's degree in education from the University of West Florida. She worked as a dedicated fourth grade teacher at A.A. Dixon Elementary in Pensacola for 20 years. In 1992, Anna received The Teacher of the Year Award for A.A. Dixon Elementary. After retiring, she settled in Panama City Beach in 1996 and lived there for her remaining years. Anna loved traveling with her sisters and her children, reading a good book, listening to music and knitting. Most of all, she loved celebrating family. For 20 years, Anna generously supported annual family reunions at various locations in the US so her children, their spouses and grandchildren could reunite and enjoy each other's company. She was a good friend and beloved mother and will be missed terribly.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Francis Krohn of 38 years; son Robert Krohn.
She is survived by her children Ned Krohn (Karol), Nancy Davis (Dick), Jim Krohn (Miriam), Tom Krohn (Ann), David Krohn, Judy Caswell (Ron), and Margie Pavlov (John); sisters Mary Kay Crow and Winnie Hanby; brother Peter Molander (Mary); grandchildren Julia Peck (Nathan), Eric Krohn, April Davis, Jenna Davis, Tracy Krohn, Andrew Krohn, Matthew Krohn, Nicholas Krohn, Nathan Krohn, Chad Krohn, Austin Krohn, Megan Pavlov, and Jessica Pavlov; great grandchildren Clara and Grant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father David T. O Shea officiating. Reception will follow in the Parish hall. Inurnment will be held 10:30 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice in Panama City, FL or to a Hospice of your choice.
Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home; 2403 Harrison Avenue; Panama City, FL 32405; (850) 763-4694
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019