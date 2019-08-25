|
|
Anne Guagni Bonifay
Pensacola - Anne Guagni Bonifay, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Anne was born to Rosa and Pietro Guagni, first generation Italian immigrants, in Raton, NM on November 26, 1927. She attended nurses training and received her RN degree at the historic Old Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. It was during this time that she met her husband, LeRoy Bonifay who served as a Major in the US Air Force and was a multi-generational native of Pensacola.
Anne was employed by the Florida Department of Health and served her community for 25 years as a registered nurse with the Department of Children's Medical Services. Immensely proud of her Italian heritage, Anne shared a love of cooking, entertaining and travel, making numerous trips abroad with her late husband, children and grandchildren.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Le.
She is survived by her two children, Beverly Pica (Michael) and Russell Bonifay; and her two grandchildren, Nicholas Pica and Savannah Pica.
Private interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne's name may be made to the :
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019