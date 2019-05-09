Anne Hassebrock Jernigan



Pensacola - Anne Helen Hassebrock Jernigan of Pensacola, Florida passed away on May 6, 2019. Anne was born on May 30, 1931 to Annie and John Hassebrock in Molino, Florida.



She was preceded in death by her siblings: Fred, Feadore, Clara, Martin, Arthur, Albert, Carl, Dorothy, Eleanor, Caroline, Herman, and Manuel.



Anne is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack; three daughters Kathy and husband Sam LaCour, Seletta and husband Keith Teston and Jacquelyn Joanne Jernigan; four grandchildren Jason Teston, Matthew Teston, Andrew LaCour and Amy LaCour; siblings, Cornelia Gooden, John Hassebrock, Harry Hassebrock, Edwin Hassebrock; and many adored nieces and nephews.



Anne was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a retired Escambia County School District lunchroom employee and volunteer for Brentwood Elementary School. The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for their compassionate care.



A Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am Friday, May10, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503.



A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary