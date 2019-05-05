Anne Herman Duncan



Pensacola - Anne Herman Duncan, age 81, left this world for her next adventure on May 2, 2019. She was surrounded by her family, who loved her dearly. She was born April 30, 1938 in North Platte, NE to Glenn and Dora Bohlke. After a brief courtship, she married Dr. Daniel J. Herman on his birthday in 1965. She was predeceased by him in 2001.



Anne received her B.A. degree in Speech and English from Bethany Nazarene College and her M.A. degree in Early Childhood Education in 1975 from UWF. She was a lifelong educator. She taught English at Lawrence Jr. High School in Long Island, NY and at Proviso West High School in Hillside, IL. She traveled the world as an airline stewardess for Trans World Airlines from 1964 to 1967. She used her magic mirror to find "do bees" as "Miss Suzanne" at WEAR TV 3, the local affiliate of Romper Room from 1969-1973. She taught English as a second language at PJC from 1975-1982. In 1982 she began teaching at Gulf Breeze High School, where due to her reputation for being one of the toughest teachers to ever teach at GBHS, she was known as the "Hermanator."



After her marriage to her "Sweet Bill" in 2006, she blossomed socially. They enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises. They were active in the Floatilla, Taste Buddies, the Activities Committee for Spanish Cove and rooting on the Auburn Tigers and Jacksonville Jaguars football teams. She also enjoyed reading and belonged to a book club in Lillian, AL. She had reconnected with her college roommates - Faith, Sharon and Phyliss and they called themselves the "4-Get-Me-Nots".



Anne is survived by her husband of 13 years William M. Duncan, her daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Eric Heintzelman, son and daughter-in-law Danny and Rachel Herman, brothers Larry and David Bohlke, grandchildren Aaron Heintzelman (Abby), Kara Jones (JW), Daniel Herman and Nicholas Herman, great grandchildren J'Ahna Jones, Jade Jones and Easton Heintzelman, step daughter Ann Smith (Bill), step sons Bill Duncan Jr. and Bob Duncan (Delane) and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin at 1:30pm followed by celebration of her life at 3pm on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway in Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Waterfront Rescue Mission.



