Anne Lowery
Pensacola - After a fulfilling and blessed life, Elizabeth Anne Lowery departed this earth, dying peacefully in her sleep on August 9, 2020 at the age of 86.
Born on July 21, 1934 in Fayette, Alabama to a lumber mill machinist and a school teacher, Anne moved to Mobile Alabama in the 1940's where she and her family lived when a tragic accident in Mississippi claimed her father's life. She was just 12 years old. Anne attended Murphy High School where she was in the Phi Theta Gamma Sorority. Graduating in 1951, she went on to the University of Alabama to study interior decorating before leaving to marry her childhood friend, Gene Covan. Anne began her career at the FBI, which she left in order to stay at home and raise her family, supporting her husband's military career. As a military wife, Anne traveled the country and the world, spending years in places like Germany and Japan.
A loving and dedicated mother, Anne at times raised her children single-handedly while her husband was deployed overseas. She ensured her children were balanced, educated, and knowledgeable of the world around them. She took them to see the Apollo 11 launch in 1969, as well as other historical and cultural sites. Proper manners were also included in that education. Anne instilled curiosity, reading, versatility, and self-awareness in her children, encouraging them to invariably present themselves at their very best. She also required each to play the piano and at least one other musical instrument. She was a dedicated mother and talented seamstress, making bikinis, bell-bottoms, scooter skirts, Camellia Girls' hoop dresses, and Halloween costumes.
Anne was a renaissance woman with many interests, including music (choir, piano and autoharp), playing bridge and Mahjong; volunteering with the Red Cross and Girl Scouts. She was happiest and at her best when entertaining others, or preparing food for parties or special meals. Family favorites were her chicken and dumplings, her gumbo, and her banana fritters.
Anne relished her many leadership roles. She was a lay reader in her church, and was president of the Officers' Wives Club. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and in Toast Mistress. An early advocate of women's rights and the Equal Rights Amendment, she was a member of NOW in the 1970's. She later became a Republican and was treasurer of the Republican Women's group in Escambia County.
Anne had many seasons in her life. After returning to the workforce as a secretary, Anne worked her way up to Supervisory Budget Analyst at NAS, Pensacola, FL, taking college classes and graduating from Troy State in 1983 with a BS in Business. Anne loved Mardi Gras, and was a member of the local Mystic Madcaps Krewe. It was at a Mardi Gras shrimp boil that she met her future husband, Ralph S. Lowery, whom she was blessed to marry in 1985. After 30 years in the Federal workforce, Anne retired, became a consultant/director for Mary Kay, and earned her red car. She and Ralph spent their subsequent years playing golf with family and friends, and visiting beaches, national parks (she loved Yellowstone), and places like Branson, Maggie Valley, and Key West until declining health kept her at home. Another favorite activity of Anne's was watching college football and cheering (Roll Tide!) for The University of Alabama. She also loved shoes, her poodle Puff, boiled shrimp, the color crimson, and afternoon naps followed by an evening glass of scotch. Anne was a remarkable woman, teaching compassion and generosity through example. She cared for her mother and mother-in-law in their twilight years and made it possible for all of her children and many grandchildren to go to college.
A long time resident of Pensacola, FL, Anne is survived by her husband of nearly 35 years, Ralph S Lowery, her children: D. Lynn Covan Bloodsworth (Jim), Diane E. Covan Schultz, Dr. James E. Covan Jr (Terri), Susan Lowery, and Karen Lowery DeVaux, her grandchildren: Carrie (Louis), Samantha (Greg), Kristin (Michael), Erin, Shaun, Alysa, Jacquelyn, Leland, Jay, Kaylee, Keaton, Kassidi, Catherine, and Nathan, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Carrie Richards, as well as her two infant brothers, her ex-husband Gene Covan, her step-daughter Mary Helen Lowery McClellan and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held on October 16, 2020 at noon at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Pensacola FL. Visitation is from 11:30am to 12:00pm. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.