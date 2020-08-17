Annette W CossonPensacola - Annette Waters Cosson, 90, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Pensacola, FL.She was a Lifetime member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, where she and her husband, Lewis, served faithfully over 50 years.She is survived by children, Joanne Ahr, Ron Cosson, and Vicki Meharg (Bill); granddaughters, Kimberly Bedford, Stephanie Spiewak, Kelly Shaver, Laura White, and Michael Cosson, as well as eight great-grandchildren.Visitation will take place from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Rd. Pensacola, FL. The funeral will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.