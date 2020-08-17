1/
Annette W. Cosson
Annette W Cosson

Pensacola - Annette Waters Cosson, 90, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Pensacola, FL.

She was a Lifetime member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, where she and her husband, Lewis, served faithfully over 50 years.

She is survived by children, Joanne Ahr, Ron Cosson, and Vicki Meharg (Bill); granddaughters, Kimberly Bedford, Stephanie Spiewak, Kelly Shaver, Laura White, and Michael Cosson, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Rd. Pensacola, FL. The funeral will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
8504532321
