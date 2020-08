Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Estelle Carliles



Cantonment - Mrs. Annie Estelle Carliles, age 100 of Cantonment, Florida died on August 23, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26 from 1-2 PM followed by the service at 2PM all at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.









