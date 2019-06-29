|
Annie Laura Cancro
Pace - Annie Laura Cancro (Hall) of Pace, FL passed away on June 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband, George Cancro, formally of Bradenton, FL. Three stepchildren, Helen Scapatici, Jacksonville, FL, Nancy Harris, Pensacola, FL, and Steve Cancro, Summerville, SC; 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Also, sisters Virginia White, Gulf Breeze and Betty Hall, Pensacola, FL.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 5:00 pm Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Road, with a service to follow at 6:00 pm. There will be a private interment at Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pace Masonic Lodge F & AM #349, 5158 E. Spencerfield Road, Pace, FL 32571.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 29, 2019