Annie Louise Brooks
Pensacola - Annie Louise Brooks (Marshall) departed this life on July 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents Ike & Eula Barge four siblings brothers Joe Jones, Jr., Willie, Abe "Pap", & Arthur Barge & Sister Julia Jenkins.
Sister Brooks was an educator with the Escambia County School system for forty-nine years. She dedicated many years to the second graders at Ensley Elementary School in room 19. She was a faithful and committed member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her devoted family and friends which includes but not limited to her children & their spouses Brian & Lilia Brooks, Tampa; Dawn & Aubrey Carter, Selma; Everett & Monica Brooks, Dallas; 8 grandchildren Bria Brooks, Jared & Aaliyah Francis, Darryl Marr, Matthew & Jamarey Carter, Pearson & Morgan Brooks. Her surviving siblings are Ruby & Ike Barge, Diane Hicks & Minnie & brother-in-law Delarian Pogue, Jr. as well as her former husband Ivy Marshall. Mrs. Brooks may be viewed Saturday 1:00 pm followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Frank Jenkins, Sr., Pastor & Reverend Delarian Pogue, III, Eulogist. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery with Benboe Funeral Home directing.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 11, 2019