Annie Mae Botts


1929 - 2019
Annie Mae Botts Obituary
Annie Mae Botts

Pace - Annie Mae Botts, 89, of Pace, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Mrs. Botts was born November 4, 1929, in Milton, Florida. She is preceeded in death by her husband, Henry C. Botts.

Mrs. Botts is survived by her brother, David (Barbara) Wright of NC; sister, Mary of Gulf Breeze; children, Joseph (Dorothy) Botts, Betty (Earl) Henley, Catherine (Jim) Drennen, Aubrey (Linda) Botts, Jackie (Weldon) Bartush; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Burial will follow services in Bagdad Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., prior to the services.

Pallbearers will be Michael Botts, Brandon Botts, Clayton Bartush, Shane Drennen, Brian Taylor, and Wayne Leland.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Women's Bible Class of Milton First Assembly of God.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
