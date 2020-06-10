Annie Mae Freeman McSwain
Annie Mae Freeman McSwain

Pensacola - Annie Mae Freeman McSwain went to her heavenly home June 9, 2020. She was born June 19, 1936 at home in Pensacola, Florida. Annie Mae was preceded in death by Mary Riggs Freeman (Mother), Willie Freeman (Father), Mary Yetter (Sister), Harold Freeman (Brother), Renee Ainsworth (Grandchild), Toby Teachey (Grandchild), Annie Mae is survived by her husband of 65 years Charles McSwain, Becky (Dusty) Teachey (Daughter), Mary (Ricky) Skaggs ( Daughter), Charlene McSwain Holland ( Daughter), Dorothy Garber (Sister), Don Freeman (Brother), and eight grandchildren, six-teen great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson, along with many nieces and nephews, and Missy Socks (Her Cat).

Annie Mae attended Myrtle Grove Elementary, Blount Jr. High School, and Pensacola High School. Annie Mae earned her licenses, Practical Nursing Degree from Pensacola Jr, College. She dedicated her life to working with the elderly at nursing homes in Pensacola. Annie Mae was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothing for her daughters and grandchildren. Annie Mae was an avid reader she enjoyed gardening, loved nature, and all of Gods animals. Annie Mae was saved and Baptized in 1974. She was a very active member of Windy Hill Baptist Church. Annie Mae had a passion for missions and children. The family would like to thank Covenant Care for their excellent care and compassion given to Annie Mae from all of covenant's nursing staff these past eight months.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Windy Hill Baptist Church 9896 Rebel Road, Pensacola, Florida 32526. Services will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home Friday, June 13th with visitation at 1:00pm and a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
8504799223
