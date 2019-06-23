Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Ruth Awtrey "Ann" Cooper


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Ruth Awtrey "Ann" Cooper Obituary
Annie Ruth "Ann" Awtrey Cooper

Pensacola - Annie Ruth ("Ann") Awtrey Cooper, age 80, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born in Prairie, Mississippi, on September 26, 1938, to the late William and Mable King Awtrey.

After graduating from West Point High School, Ann moved to Memphis, TN, where she met her future husband, Robert ("Bob") Cooper, who was stationed in Memphis with the U.S. Navy. Over the course of his service, they enjoyed being stationed in many exciting locations, including Alaska, Hawaii, and California before eventually retiring in Florida.

Ann loved and was very proud of her six grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, traveling, playing cards, and was a skilled bowler.

Ann is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Cooper (Monte) Rector of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Carol Cooper (Mike) Smith of Nashport, Ohio; six grandchildren, Laura, Matthew, and Robert ("Bobby") Rector, and Benjamin, Samuel, and Jackson Smith; and two brothers, Frank Autrey and Jim Awtrey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Robert ("Bob") Cooper, and siblings Kathryn Provencher, Marie Baldwin, Coburn Awtrey, Lois Bittle, and Lucy Lippincott.

A very proud military wife, Ann will be buried alongside her late husband at Barrancas National Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home of Pensacola has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now