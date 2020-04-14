|
Anthony (Tony) Fussell
Selma, TX - Anthony (Tony) Eugene Fussell born in Pensacola, FL on March 9, 1962 (58) passed away suddenly on April 4th, 2020 at his home in Selma, Texas. He was a graduate of Milton High and served in the US Navy as an electronic warfare technician during the Persian gulf war. At the completion of his military service, he returned home and became a graduate of the University of South Alabama with a degree in electrical engineering. During his military and professional career, Tony (Big One) called by his granddaddy, was loved by all, especially his family and will be sorely missed. He was a big teddy bear, towering over his mom. Tony loved to pat her on the head and remind her how she couldn't handle him anymore. Tony loved to play golf, and during his visits home he always looked forward to beating his brother and dad. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Earl and Lena Fussell and maternal grandparents Archie and Louise Lloyd. Tony is survived by his wife of twenty years Marcy Honea Fussell , Step children Meryl and her husband Richard Wideman and Nigel Predmore, his parents Gene and Sandra Fussell, and brother Terry and his wife Miriam Fussell as well as his niece Mayte and her husband Tom Moore. He was also loved by a host of aunts, uncles, and other family members. Due to the COVID-19 Crises a memorial service will be held in Pensacola at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020