Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Anton C. Matras

Pensacola - Chris A. Matras, a life-long resident of Pensacola, FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his beloved parents on September 4th, 2019. Chris served his Country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1956-1961. After his service, he returned home to the Gulf, where he would remain, on the Shrimp boat as a Captain until retiring in 1999. He leaves his dear wife of 46 years, Anita Barberi Matras and step-son Michael Long. Visitation will be on Monday Sept 9th from 5-7 p.m. and the Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. both will be held at the Faith Chapel on Beverly Pkwy.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
