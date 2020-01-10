|
Arlene Elizabeth (Groat) Newton
Arlene Elizabeth (Groat) Newton, 97, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at Azalea Trace Retirement Community. Arlene was born in Freedom, Wisconsin, on January 13, 1922. She graduated as class valedictorian from Freedom High School in May 1940. Following graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for a general store in Freedom. Next she worked in secretarial positions for the Appleton, Wisconsin, public school system. Arlene married Donald (Don) Newton on December 28, 1946. They moved from Appleton to Cantonment, Florida, in 1952. About 10 years later Don and Arlene moved with their 4 children into Pensacola, Florida. For many years Arlene devoted much of her time and energy to caring for their four children. However, she eventually resumed her academic studies. Arlene graduated magna cum laude with a degree in education from the University of West Florida in 1973. Subsequently Arlene worked as a substitute teacher for a number of years.
Arlene was a Cub Scout Leader when her sons were young and a Brownie Girl Scout Leader when her daughter was young. Arlene was active in various church ministries throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She was president of the United Methodist Women at Cokesbury, more than once. She and Don were eager participants in the Witty and Wise group at the church. Arlene was known by everyone to be kind and a hard worker. She enjoyed camping and traveling with Don and their children to various parts of the United States. In retirement Arlene and Don ventured outside of the US to some foreign destinations. She was an accomplished cook and baker. Her family and many others were appreciative of her culinary skills.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Clemens A. Groat and Elizabeth L. (Freese) Groat; husband Donald Newton; sisters, Ruth Atkins, Lois Woehler, and Mildred Wichman. Arlene is survived by her youngest sister, Dorothy Ring; sons, Clifford, Richard, and Ralph; her daughter Katherine; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17th, at 3:00 pm at AZALEA TRACE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, 10100 Hillview Dr., Pensacola, FL 32514. A second service will take place on Saturday, January 18th, at COKESBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5725 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504. Visitation will be at 11:00 am; service at 11:30 am; followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church or Covenant Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020