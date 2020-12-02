1/1
Arlene F. Jordan
1929 - 2020
Arlene F. Jordan

Milton - Arlene Jordan, age 91, of Bagdad passed away peacefully November 27, 2020. She was born in Henniker, NH and was preceded in death by husband of 59 years, James J. Jordan and granddaughter, Jacqueline Jordan.

She lived in Bagdad since 1978 when James and she retired after 30 years of Army life. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing, and volunteering in the community and extensively with Autism Pensacola.

She is survived by: daughters, Joyce Kimmons, Janice (David) Gregorowicz and Judith Jordan; son, James (Linda) Jr.; grandchildren, Anthony, Jonathon, Dawn and Danice and great grandchildren, Tyler and Manuel.

Visitation will be at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton on December 7, 2020 from 5pm to 6pm with a short service following.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the www.autismpensacola.org/donate.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
