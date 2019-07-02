|
Arloa O'Donnell Whitehurst
Live Oak - Arloa O'Donnell Whitehurst, age 89, of Live Oak, FL, passed away Thursday, June 13 at Surrey Place Care Center. Born in Longmont, Colo., in 1930, Mrs. Whitehurst received her Bachelor of Science from Colorado State University in 1955 and a Master's degree from Villanova University in 1970. She retired in 1995 as an Associate Professor at Pensacola State College. A devout Catholic, Mrs. Whitehurst loved God, her family and gardening.
Mrs. Whitehurst is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; sisters, Minnie, Kay and Connie. Survivors include sister, Thurma; son, Pat O'Donnell, Virginia Beach, VA.; daughters, Joanne O'Donnell, Live Oak, FL., Katheen O'Donnell, Minneapolis, and Mary O'Donnell, Globe, AZ.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass is slated for 11 a.m. July 9 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Live Oak, FL. Burial to be scheduled at a later date in Elberta, AL. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Pregnancy Care Center of Live Oak, 137 Grande St. NE, Live Oak, FL 32064.
