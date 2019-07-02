Services
Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak - Live Oak
1126 Ohio Avenue North
Live Oak, FL 32064
(386)362-4333
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Live Oak, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arloa Whitehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arloa O'Donnell Whitehurst


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arloa O'Donnell Whitehurst Obituary
Arloa O'Donnell Whitehurst

Live Oak - Arloa O'Donnell Whitehurst, age 89, of Live Oak, FL, passed away Thursday, June 13 at Surrey Place Care Center. Born in Longmont, Colo., in 1930, Mrs. Whitehurst received her Bachelor of Science from Colorado State University in 1955 and a Master's degree from Villanova University in 1970. She retired in 1995 as an Associate Professor at Pensacola State College. A devout Catholic, Mrs. Whitehurst loved God, her family and gardening.

Mrs. Whitehurst is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; sisters, Minnie, Kay and Connie. Survivors include sister, Thurma; son, Pat O'Donnell, Virginia Beach, VA.; daughters, Joanne O'Donnell, Live Oak, FL., Katheen O'Donnell, Minneapolis, and Mary O'Donnell, Globe, AZ.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass is slated for 11 a.m. July 9 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Live Oak, FL. Burial to be scheduled at a later date in Elberta, AL. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Pregnancy Care Center of Live Oak, 137 Grande St. NE, Live Oak, FL 32064.

Please sign the guestbook at www.daniels funeralhome.com.

Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now