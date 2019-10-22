|
|
Arthur G. Frenk Sr.
Milton - Arthur G. Frenk Sr., age 83, of Milton, FL passed away on October 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Frenk was born on November 29, 1935 in St. Petersburg, FL to Arthur Charles Frenk and Irene Corrigan. He spent the majority of his career serving in the US Navy and retired after 30 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer.
Arthur enjoyed fishing, traveling, watching movies, gardening, and gambling. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Frankie June Frenk and parents; Arthur and Irene Frenk. He is survived by his children; Greg, Lisa, Debra, Tracy, and Kim, grandchildren; Anthony, Ashley, Jonathan, Jennifer, and Taylor, sister; Roberta Gnomes, and niece; Katya O'Brien.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow located at National Cremation & Burial Society in Milton, FL. An interment will immediately follow at Memory Park Cemetery, located at 5641 Hwy 90 W., Milton, FL 32583.
National Cremation & Burial Society is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019