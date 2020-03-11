Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Arthur Jacob Ullrich Sr.


1935 - 2020
Arthur Jacob Ullrich Sr. Obituary
Arthur Jacob Ullrich, Sr

Cantonment, FL - Arthur Jacob Ullrich, Jr 84, of Cantonment, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital after a long illness on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born to Arthur Jacob Ullrich, Sr and Mary (Wood) Ullrich on August 24, 1935 in Paterson, New Jersey.

Arthur was raised and educated in Paterson, New Jersey.

He went on to become a meteorologist for the U.S. Navy and retired after 22 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ullrich; his parents and four of his children.

Arthur is survived by 3 sons, Craig A. Ullrich and Arthur Ullrich III of Pensacola and Robert L. Ullrich of CA: as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At Trahan Family Funeral Home chapel there will be a visitation at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with service at 2:00 PM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
