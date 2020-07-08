Arthur L. (Art) Jones
Cantonment - Arthur L. (Art) Jones, Jr passed away on July 6, 2020 after a short but intense battle with NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) which progressed to cirrhosis of the liver.
Art was born on November 5, 1946 to Arthur L. Jones, Sr, and Elouise Jones at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. He was the 3rd of 7 siblings.
Art was a 1964 graduate of Pensacola High School, where he met the love of his life (Jeanne), and attended Pensacola Junior College. He retired from Energy Services of Pensacola in order to pursue his true love, charter boat fishing. He was the Captain of the Dana J, named after his only daughter, for many years. He was a founding member of the Cobb Branch Hunting Club where he enjoyed hunting with his dad, brother, and grandson, as well as many friends. Art was also a member of East Brent Baptist Church.
Art enjoyed being outdoors, with fishing being his true passion. Once his grandsons were born, his focus changed to attending all of their activities and cheering them on from the stands. Art had many friends and could carry on a conversation with anyone he met. You never had to worry about what he was thinking because he would tell you. Definitely did it his way!
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Margaret Louise Jones, and his nephew, Brian Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne, and their daughter, Dana (Tim) Mullins, grandsons, Cole Mullins and Connor Mullins; sisters Dot Burkett, Pat (Johnny) Ellis, and Mary (Ken) Exum; brothers Tom Jones and John (Margaret) Jones; brother in law Richard Jones, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Art's dear friends, Frankie Bowen, Steve Jinright, Ed McBride, Pete Patroni, Russ Scott, Chris Trimble, and Curt White.
Visitation will be held at Faith Chapel North, 1000 Hwy 29 South, Cantonment, FL on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will only be a grave side service immediately following at 3:30 pm at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL. There will be a police escort from Faith Chapel to the cemetery. Proper social distancing must be observed during the service.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.