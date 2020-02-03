Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Atha Lenord Young


1931 - 2020
Atha Lenord Young Obituary
Atha Lenord Young

Cantonment - Lenord went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. He was born May 18, 1931 in Fayetteville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and two granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Young; six sons, Phillip (Sherry) Young, Ray (Susan) Young, Jerry (Lynn) Young, Jeff (Tina) Young, Doug (Patti) Rittenbery, and Bob Rittenbery; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Farm Hill UMC.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
