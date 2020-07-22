Aubrey Lamar Sapp



Milton - Aubrey Lamar Sapp of Milton, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Lamar was born on February 24, 1941 in Bonifay, FL and raised in Ferry Pass. Lamar married his middle school sweetheart Carol Ann Watson on January 8, 1960. After serving in the U.S Army as a paratrooper from 1958 to 1964 Lamar and Carol settled in Brewton Alabama. Lamar began work at Container Corp. in the bleach plant from 1964-2007 as it transitioned to Georgia Pacific. Lamar and Carol made their permanent home in Milton, FL in 1969. Lamar will be remembered for his love of mullet fishing and his sense of humor. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, determination, and a job well done.



Lamar was a member of Milton First Assembly of God where he and Carol served God and cherished many friendships.



Mr. Sapp is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sapp; sons, Charles Robert and Aubrey Lamar "Bubba" Sapp Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Juanita Sapp; and brothers Larry and Stephen Sapp.



Mr. Sapp is survived by his daughter, Kathy Pace (Jerry); son, Greg Sapp (Kristi); and grandchildren: Lauren Smyrski (John), Garrett Pace, Kaitlyn Pace, and Morgan Sapp.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 26 at 3 PM, at Elizabeth Chapel in Chumuckla, Florida. Pallbearers will be Bill Ray, Lonnie Williams, Jerry Pace, Garrett Pace, Josh Hargitt, and Larry Hamilton.



Masks for the service are encouraged.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.









