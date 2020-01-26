|
|
Audie Lee Adkison
Jan. 31, 1927, Nashville, TN - Dec. 19, 2019, Gulf Breeze, FL
Audie Lee Adkison would have been 93 today. He was the oldest of the five children of Maudie Gregory Adkison and Leslie Gray Adkison. Audie's defining characteristic was curiosity, a desire to know as much as possible about the world around him. In early childhood, he began a lifelong interest in rocks, plants, and animals. Once he started to school, he extended his curiosity to anything he could learn from books. At about age 10, he discovered the Nashville Public Library, where he spent so many days that the librarians taught him how to shelve books. His eagerness to learn lasted all his life and libraries always were important to him.
Audie served as a military policeman in the Army Air Corps in Japan and then used the GI Bill to attend Peabody College, studying biology, Spanish and English and earning both his BA and MA. He later did additional graduate work in linguistics at LSU. After teaching in Tennessee and Colorado he came to Pensacola Junior College in 1956. He taught at PJC for 32 years and retired as a professor of English.
He and Agnes Adams married while at Peabody and were married one day short of 70 years. Their children are Daniel Adkison, Laura Cozine, Scott Adkison, Angela Ott and Shane Adkison. Also surviving him are a dear daughter-in-law, Sharlene Plant Adkison, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Gary Adkison, and sisters Wanda Puryear and Kaye Frye. His former daughters-in-law, Linda Russell Adkison and Leslie Jones Adkison, were also dear to him. His sister, Norma Barker, sons-in-law Ken Cozine and Charles Ott and his daughter-in-law Cathy Adkison died before him.
Audie was intensely private. Therefore, his ashes will be buried in the Adkison Cemetery in Santa Fe, Tennessee in a private, family ceremony. Because Audie so loved libraries, the family suggests that anyone wishing to honor him make a contribution to Adams Memorial Library, 212 S. College St., Woodbury, TN.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020