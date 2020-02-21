|
Audra E. Wilson
Pensacola - Audra E. Wilson, 93, passed away on Wednesday, February 19. 2020. She was born in Shelby County, Alabama on September 8, 1926 to John Wesley and Ella Robinson Nabors, the fourth of six children.
In 1945, Audra married Reid Wilson and began an active life as a navy career wife. In 1961, she and Reid moved to Pensacola where she joined Oleander Garden Club and Pensacola Federation of Garden Clubs and started her life-long interest in flower arrangement and design including forty years as a Flower Show Judge. When Reid died, she began a 20 year career in real estate.
Audra was an active member of Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church and of Arbeiter Circle. She loved her church family and enjoyed working with the women of her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reid; her son, Kenneth R. Wilson; her parents; and five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Katona; her son-in-law, Ralph Katona; her daughter-in-law, Sally Wilson; grandsons, Kevin Katona (Robin), Steven Katona (Brandy), and Jeffrey Wilson (Andrea); great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Jacob, and Sarah Katona, Allison and Kaitlyn Katona, and Clare and Reid Wilson.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church at 10:00 A.M. for family and 10:30 A.M. for friends. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 A.M. There will be an escorted procession to Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola for burial following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church, Pensacola Federation of Garden Clubs, or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020