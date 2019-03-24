Audrey Joan Marker Grill



Pensacola - Audrey Joan Marker Grill of Pensacola passed away on March 19, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 12, 1923.



She served in the U. S. Navy during WWII where she married her husband. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She was preceded in death by her husband Capt. Robert W. Grill (U.S.N. Ret.); her parents Raymond Marker and Kathryn Wagner; her brother Robert Wagner and granddaughter Teresa Thomley.



She is survived by her children, Robert M. (Jack) Grill, Martin A. Grill (Peggy), Leslie L. Grill and Anne G. McIntosh; two grandsons, Christopher McIntosh (Katie) and Michael Grill (Lydia); two great-granddaughters and her first great grandson is on the way.



After her husband retired from the Navy, she attended the University of West Florida graduating in 1974 at the age of 51. She worked for the State of Florida as a social worker for 15 years before retiring. Audrey, her husband and children have cared for a great many stray pets over the years.



Contributions to any animal welfare organization would be appreciated.



Thank you to the staff of Baptist Hospital for taking care of our Mom. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019