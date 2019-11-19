Services
Pensacola - Audrey May Stanley (Jolly), 81 of Pensacola, FL went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with kidney disease on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She is preceded in her death by parents, Coker and Gladys Jolly; husbands: James Diamond (Sandra) and Alton Stanley; brothers: Vernon Jolly, Robert Jolly, and George Jolly; and son, Barry Diamond. She is survived by her step-son, Rev. Jim Diamond; brother, David Jolly; sisters: Hilda Williams, Margie Harvey, Mary (Boots) Yerdin (Paul), Juanita Jolly, Linda Spencer (Bill), Cheryl Yeagley (Stan), grandchildren: David Diamond (Laura), Kimberly Schoolmeester (Jason) and Corey Evans; best friend, Betty Culbreth; numerous great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00am until the time of memorial service at 10:00am at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Ronald Pouliot officiating. Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent to Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
