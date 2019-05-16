|
Audrey Nelle Ross Butler
Roanoke, VA - On May 12, 2019, Audrey Nelle Ross Butler of Roanoke, Va., was welcomed into her Heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a precious, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alton, in 2016. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Ramona Brown of Kennett, Mo.; her sons, Jerry Butler and wife, Paula, of Pensacola, and Mike Butler and wife, Mari, of Trinity, N.C.; daughter, Melinda Butler Mayo and husband, Wally, of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Whited, Ryan Butler, Alan Butler, Leah Butler, and Alyssa Butler; and great-grandchildren, Bianka Butler and Giana Butler.
Nelle will be buried in a private graveside service on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va., officiated by the Rev. Larry Sprouse of Melrose Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melrose Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 16, 2019