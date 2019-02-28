Audrey Viola Nellums



Pensacola - Audrey V. Nellums, 94, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Audrey was reared and lived in East Pensacola Heights and Mallory Heights except for a short period of her life. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.



As a stay-at-home mom, she diligently supported and defended her family in all their pursuits. Later, she worked as a dental assistant, also as a poll worker for local elections. Audrey was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star, FL Chapter #9, as well as a charter and lifetime member of Heights Baptist Church. In retirement, she attended reunions of the WWII B-29 Irish Lassie Crew of the 73rd Wing. Audrey enjoyed going places and drove well into her nineties. Some of her enjoyments in life were sewing, reading, and her flowers. She cared for special dogs, fish, canaries, and a parrot "Cody" who survives her.



Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, L. E. Nellums; parents, B. D. and Alice Lewis; son-in-law, Roger Stokley and most family and friends of her generation.



She is survived by her sons, Mike Nellums (Cindy) of Red Bluff, CA and Burrell Nellums (Jennifer) of Sopchoppy, FL; daughter Alice Stokley of Crawfordville, FL; grandchildren, Heath Stokley (Lindsay) of Tallahassee, FL, Audra Stokley (Kevin) of Crawfordville, FL, Katherine Nellums (Viv) of London, England; great-grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, James, and Yuri; many special friends and extended family in Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Wakulla County.



Visitation will be held 1:00pm until the Funeral Service at 2:00pm CST Friday, March 1, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Brian Nott and Rev. Fred Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



The family would like to express a special thanks to the Staff of Brookdale - Hermitage Blvd., Tallahassee, FL for their care and support during the last year of Audrey's life. Also, Big Bend Hospice for their care of Mama and our family during the last week of her life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308-5428 or a .