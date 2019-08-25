|
Augusta Mafalda "Muff" Benchea
Pensacola - Augusta Mafalda "Muff" Benchea, 99, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at the Haven of Our Lady of Peace, with her family by her side.
She was born January 28, 1920 in Benton, IL to Mary and Paul Kuemmel "P.K." Layman. They later moved to Lincoln, IL so they could be close to her grandparents, Mayme and August "Gus" Marcucci.
Mafalda graduated from Lincoln County High School and Lincoln Business College in 1937. She was awarded a 2-year all-expense paid scholarship to Clarke College (Catholic girls' school; now Clarke University) in Dubuque, IA, and graduated with a BA in Economics and minor in Social Studies. Her teaching career began in Illinois, and concluded with 20 years at Escambia High School in Pensacola, FL. She retired from teaching in 1989.
Mafalda married Septimiu "Tim" I. Benchea of Wheeling, WV, August 20, 1945 in Lincoln, IL. Their marriage, and his Air Force career, took them to Europe and numerous locations within the US. Mafalda and children moved to Pensacola in 1962. She resided in her own home until the last 5 months of her life.
Mafalda was a member of ADK, Fideles NU chapter, Kappa Delta Pi, and the Retired Teachers Association. Special thanks to her ADK sisters for their love and friendship with Mom, especially Betty Ann Butler and Debbie Stubing. Many thanks to her friends, Ernestine Hartley and Phanechia Harley who provided Mom with love, compassion, and attentive care.
Those who knew Muff recognized what a strong-minded woman she was. She was a devout Catholic, very knowledgeable of church doctrine, and a faithful servant to God. She strongly encouraged her children and her students to continue to learn and broaden their minds. Always an avid reader, she continued to enjoy reading and working puzzles even as her sight started to fail, and up to the last week of her life. A very competitive game player who loved to win. Muff was also a volunteer at The Haven for many years and enjoyed calling Bingo for the residents. Thanks to the wonderful staff at The Haven for their loving care of Mom, especially Jo in Heritage Court.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.
Survivors include her children, Michele Henderson (Jack), Myron Benchea (Lu), and Deborah Simon; and granddaughter, Vanessa Benchea.
Visitation will be held 10:00am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00am Monday, August 26, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with Msgr. Michael Reed celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery next to her parents.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019