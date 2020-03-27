Services
Auston "LaVerne" Enfinger

Auston "LaVerne" Enfinger Obituary
Auston "LaVerne" Enfinger

Pensacola, FL - Auston "LaVerne" Enfinger, 90, passed away March 27, 2020.

He was born and raised in Pensacola and was the owner of Enfinger Radiator, Inc. for 58 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and his cutting horses. His favorite saying was "Life is hard but it's fair."

Preceded in death by his parents, Mary Myrtle (Steadham) Woodward and Woody Woodward; wife, Inez (Amos) Enfinger; son, Donnie Enfinger; sister, Syble Murphy and his brother, Jake Enfinger.

He is survived by his sons Adrian L. Enfinger (Patsy), Ronnie Enfinger, Alan Enfinger (Connie), Ray Hall (Ann). He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, 7792 Chumuckla Hwy (County Road 197).

Honorary Pallbearers will be the grandsons and Mr. Roger Yohn.

The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Creekside for their care of our dad while he was a resident.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
