Barbara A. Bailey
Milton - Barbara A. Bailey, passed away on October 11 at the age of 91. She lived a long and wonderful life and was independent until the very end. She was born Barbara Ann Husband, September 3, 1928, in South Weymouth, Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Harry R. Bailey and her daughter, Patricia Patterson, both of Milton.
She is survived by her son, Richard Bailey of Milton; two grandchildren, Michael Bailey of Milton and Kristin Bailey of Cairo, GA; two great-grandchildren, Aaron Bailey and Elaina Bailey both of Milton, and two great-great-grandchildren Isabella Bailey and Elisabeth Bailey both of Milton.
Barbara retired from the Human Resources department at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. While working she obtained her bachelor's degree and was always proud of higher education. She was able to see her children and grandchildren all obtain degrees.
After retirement she put all her efforts into genealogy research. She was exceptionally proud of establishing her Irish lineage. She was also able to document her descendant's ability to prove Mayflower lineage. She spent numerous hours of volunteer work helping others trace their roots at various libraries and through private research.
At Barbara's request there will be no services and her ashes will be later interred at Serenity Gardens in Milton.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019