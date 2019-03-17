|
Barbara A."Murphy" Edwards
Lillian, AL - Barbara A. "Murphy" Edwards, 69 of Lillian, AL, formerly of Colonial Heights, went to be with The Lord Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, William F. Murphy. Barbara is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, James W. Edwards II; two daughters, Patricia A. Ellingson (Wess) and Katherine M. Harrell (Michael); one son, Robert M. Edwards, Sr.; 11 grandchildren Samuel, Elizabeth, Robert Jr, Christopher, William, David, Joseph, Peter, Mark, Grace, and Kaleb; her mother, Dorothy G. Murphy; seven siblings, William Murphy, Jr., Dennis Murphy, Timothy Murphy, Terese McGrath, Mary Jane Werner, Michael Murphy, and Patrick Murphy. Barbara had a master's degree in social work. She worked for many years counseling children in both Florida and Virginia. She also had a degree in religious theology. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian, AL as well as a member of the Assembly of God in Colonial Heights. She loved her flower gardens and her favorite place to be was on the water in a boat. Barbara loved studying and learning and was a perpetual student until the day she passed. One life lesson she always wanted people to learn was "Seek God's wisdom - always test the info you get and learn the full truth for yourself, the world is full of false prophets." A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive fiends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
