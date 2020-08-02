Barbara Ann Johnson



Pensacola - Barbara Ann Johnson, 69, a retired Tate High School teacher, died July 30 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. She had been suffering from several medical problems but the cause of death was complications from COVID-19.



At the time of her death, Mrs. Johnson was a resident of Gulf Breeze. She grew up in Pensacola where her family roots went back several generations. She was the daughter of John Perry Johnson and Jane Calhoun Hybart, the second of their three children. She was born on February 3, 1951, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where her father, a Navy veteran of World War II, was finishing his college education.



Growing up, she was surrounded by her extended family with many cousins and aunts and uncles. In Pensacola, the family revolved around her grandparents, Arthur Ross and Josephine Westmark Johnson, who lived in Brent. Her mother's close-knit Alabama family was the other anchor of her childhood. With her older sister and younger brother, part of every summer and many holidays were spent at the family homeplace in Hybart, a small community on the Alabama River, north of Mobile.



In Pensacola, her family were members of Gadsden Street Methodist Church and she attended Scenic Heights Elementary School, Ferry Pass Junior High School, and Woodham High School. In her sophomore year, Mrs. Johnson's father, an engineer with Chemstrand, was transferred and the family left Pensacola, much to her dismay. She attended high schools in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School where she was tapped for the National Honor Society and a member of the French Club. She was also a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist. Mrs. Johnson began her college career at Pensacola Junior College. She later studied at the University of Mississippi, the University of West Florida, and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in home economics.



In 1972 she married William Keirn Johnson, a native of Greenwood, Mississippi. They met in Pensacola where he had settled after serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. They were both free-spirited travellers who would take off for new places, sometimes with barely enough money between them to ensure they would return. Their travels took them to Mexico, Peru, and around the Caribbean. They particularly enjoyed unhurried sailing trips around the Caribbean. In the early years of their marriage they lived in Greenwood, Tallahassee, and Hybart, before settling permanently in Pensacola.



In the 1980s Mrs. Johnson began her teaching career at J.M. Tate High School as a home economics teacher. For more than 20 years she taught classes ranging from sewing to cooking to how to plan a budget. She was part of the changing nature of home economics as it was expanded to include boys and renamed Family & Consumer Science. She was chair of the Tate department for several years. Mrs. Johnson taught a generation of Tate students, including her two children, Linden and William.



Travel continued to be a great passion. In the 1980s she and husband discovered skiing in Colorado and the Rocky Mountains became their favored travel destination.



In 1999 Mrs. Johnson and her husband moved to a condo in Gulf Breeze directly on the beach. She was fulfilling her ultimate goal, she told friends and family, of being a full-time beach girl. In retirement, Mrs. Johnson spent time at her Hybart family homeplace, deep in the Alabama countryside. Many cousins were nearby and her husband built a hunting camp there. She was active in the Hybart-Bell's Landing Preservation Society and involved in organizing family gatherings. In the last decade of her life she was overjoyed to welcome three grandchildren.



In February of this year Mrs. Johnson's husband, Bill, died in February after a long illness. She is survived by her siblings, Jane Ellen Clark (P.I. Annis), of Hybart, her brother, Perry Johnson (Paula), of Pensacola; her two children, Linden Johnson Buffaloe (David), of Windsor, Colorado, and her son, William Keirn Johnson, Jr. (Kristin Myers), of Gulf Breeze; three grandchildren, Lilah Grace Johnson, William Keirn Johnson III, and Cole Buffaloe. In addition, her brother-in-law, Robert Fanning Johnson, Jr. (Donna), of Pensacola, and numerous nieces an nephews and cousins, all very dear to her.



Burial will be in the Bell's Landing Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hybart. A small graveside service is planned for Wednesday, August 5, at 2 p.m. In accordance with safety precautions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, all who attend are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.



The family suggests that any memorials to Barbara Johnson be made to the Hybart-Bell's Landing Preservation Society (care of Jane Ellen Clark, 25592 Highway 41 North, Hybart, Alabama 36481; 334.337.4773; also see facebook page).









